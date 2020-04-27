Mary Anne Owen, 89, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island.
Mary Anne Linder was born May 2, 1930, to Gus and Mabel (Berg) Linder. Most of her early years were spent in Pine Island. Mary Anne married James Robert "Bob" Owen on July 25, 1948. They were members of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island. They made their home in Pine Island raising their children: one son, Kenneth (Betsy) Owen, and two daughters, Cheryl (Norman) Ninneman and Deborah (Robert) Edstrom.
Mary Anne loved reading, crocheting, enjoyed playing organ and piano, and was director of the PineEars choir. Bob and Mary Anne were on the Pine Island cemetery board for many years.
Survivors include her children, Ken and Cheryl; her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Mary Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her daughter, Deborah; her parents; two siblings; three grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
There will be no service due to the Coronavirus. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Island Area History Center, Pine Island Senior Center, and Pine Haven Community. Online condolences are welcome and may be written at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.