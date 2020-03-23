Mary C. Schumacher

Mary Catherine Schumacher, 78, of Elgin, passed away early Friday morning, March 20, 2020, at her home in rural Elgin with her family by her side.
She was born March 17, 1942, in Plainview to Henry and Marie (Meyer) Rott. Mary grew up attending country school for her early years of education, and then attending and graduating from Elgin High School. On Nov. 5, 1960, she married the love of her life, Kenny Schumacher, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Potsdam. They enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage and working together.
The Schumachers farmed near Elgin for more than 60 years. Mary loved living on the farm and helping with the farm work, especially taking care of the baby calves, until age 75. Mary enjoyed gardening, especially tending to her beautiful flower gardens. She also liked spending time mowing the lawn and keeping up her yard. Mary enjoyed the outdoors and loved watching and listening to the birds and spending time relaxing at the family cabin. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends, attending sewing club, and doing puzzles. She especially loved watching her grandchildren grow up and attending their sporting events. Mary was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin and sang in the choir.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Kenny Schumacher of Elgin; children, Sirena (Ron) Speer of Elgin, Sally (Kelly) Gallagher of Oronoco, Erika (Scott) Hippe of Elgin, and Kurt (Trisha) Schumacher of Elgin; 11 grandchildren, Heather, Tom, Jim, Brittany, Ryan, Megan, Amanda, Austin, Conner, Peyton, and Abby; and five great-grandchildren, Jonny, Marshal, Dawsyn, Grayson and Kolton; sisters, Paula (Bill) Steinbronn of Owatonna, Betty Fahrenz of Elgin, and June (Carl) Schreiber of Plainview; and a brother, David "Duke" (Joy) Rott of Elgin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Deane Mitchell, and brother-in-law, Ron Fahrenz.
A private family burial was held in Elgin Cemetery on Monday, March 23. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. If you wish to send condolences to the family, please mail to Kenny Schumacher, 27857 County Road 25, Elgin MN 55932. The family would prefer no flowers at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel. The guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com