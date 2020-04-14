Mary K. DeGroat (Severson), age 80, of Red Wing, passed away April 8, 2020, at Bay View Care Center in Red Wing.
Mary was born Easter Day, March 24, 1940, in Lake City to Cleone and Serene (Kriett) Severson. Mary graduated from Lincoln High School in Lake City. While in high school, she was very active in the band and also was Homecoming Queen. After graduating, she worked at NSP for many years. NSP sponsored Mary as an Aquatennial Queen candidate. She lived in Robbinsdale until 1980, when she moved to the Bay View Care Center in Red Wing.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Jodi (Matthew) Nilson of Fayetteville, N.C.; two grandchildren, Madeline Nilson of Oahu, Hawaii, and Michael Nilson of Charleston, S.C; a sister, Patricia Perkins of Santa Monica, Calif.; and brother, David Severson, also residing in California. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Betty Collins.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery in Lake City. Online condolences may be placed at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.