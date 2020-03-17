The funeral service for Mary Ellen Gjerdingen will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 20 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview with Pastor Phil Augustine officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Elgin Cemetery in Elgin.
Mary Ellen Gjerdingen, 78, of Rochester and formerly of Elgin and Plainview, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Rochester East Health Care in Rochester. She was born Sept. 2, 1941, in Longwood, Clark County, Wis., to Einer and Inga (Rasmussen) Larsen.
Mary Ellen married Allen Fravert on Oct. 10, 1959. They farmed, later moving into Greenwood, Wis., and then to Plainview. They later divorced. Mary Ellen married Richard Gjerdingen and lived in Elgin. Richard passed away in February 2014. Mary Ellen worked in the Chiropractic offices and was a nursing assistant in care facilities.
Mary Ellen is survived by three children, Larry, Karen and Carol; her sisters, Sylvia Timmler of Milwaukee, Wis., and Gladys Zuehlke of Loyal, Wis.; and her brother, Ken Larsen of Wausau, Wis. She is also survived by her special friends, Mary and John Engen, Aaron, Deanne and Emma Engen and Alisha Engen; her brother-in-law, David and Jane Gjerdingen; and her dear best friend, Lucille Poppel.
Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
