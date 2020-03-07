Mary Elise Fleming, 67, of Chisago City (formerly Zumbrota), died March 4, 2020, surrounded by her family after a 3-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Mary was born May 5, 1952, in Waterloo, Iowa to Philip and Rose Coontz. She graduated from Iowa State University in 1973, with a B.S. degree in Child Development. In 1973, Mary married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, David Fleming. The couple moved from Iowa to Lanesboro, where Mary stayed at home with her young children and later taught preschool. In 1985, she moved to Zumbrota, where she taught kindergarten at Kenyon-Wanamingo for 25+ years. Mary and Dave retired to Green Lake in Chisago City in 2017.
Those who knew Mary were so blessed to have been touched by her light, love, kindness and sense of humor. Mary's appreciation for life drew her to the outdoors, where she reverently cultivated bountiful gardens. She found such joy in her connections with others and became a fast and cherished friend to so many. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and her many friends she made wherever she went.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Rose Coontz. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, David Fleming; sister, Marcia (Paul) Gard; brothers, William (Debra) Coontz and James Coontz; son, Erik (Bryn) Fleming; daughter, Jennifer (David) Fleming-Harvey; and grandchildren, Quinn and William Harvey.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. March 13 at Faith Lutheran Church in Forest Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the American Cancer Society and the Children's Defense Fund. Online condolences are welcome at her Caring Bridge website: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/maryfleming2.