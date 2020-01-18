Mary Grace Miller, age 99, of Hills, Minn., died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the Tuff Memorial Home in Hills. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20 with visitation beginning 9:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hills. Burial will follow at Richland Cemetery in Inwood, Iowa. Arrangements are through the Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. To view a video tribute or sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Mary Grace Miller was born Aug. 19, 1920, to Peter and Eva (Vruegdenhill) Bol in Rock Valley, Iowa. During infancy, she moved with her family to rural Inwood, Iowa. She was baptized in the Methodist church and confirmed at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, both in Inwood. She attended and graduated from Inwood High School in 1940. She then taught at a rural school near Inwood for two years.
In 1942, "Grace," as she was always known, was united in marriage to Bern Severson in Falmouth, Mass., where Bern was stationed while serving in the U.S. Army. Grace then traveled to California to work in the shipyards while her husband was in Europe during World War II. After the war, Grace and Bern farmed near Inwood, Iowa and raised a family. She was famous for her fabulous meals served to the many hired hands on the farm during those years.
In 1962, the family moved to a farm near Beaver Creek. To supplement the family income, Grace worked at the Valley Manor in Valley Springs, S.D., the Children's Care Hospital and School in Sioux Falls, S.D., and at the Tuff Home in Hills. Bern died in 1971.
Grace married Harold Sather in 1974, and they lived on Harold's family farm near Hills until Harold's death in 1993.
Grace lived alone at the farm until 2000. She then moved to Luverne and later married Harold Miller. The couple lived in the apartment in Luverne until Harold's death in 2002. In 2016, Grace became a resident at Tuff Memorial Home, where on Wednesday, Jan. 15, she went to be with her Lord at the age of 99 years, four months and 26 days.
Grace was active in her church and faithfully served as deacon, on the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Council, attended her Circle meetings, and worked with the B.L.C.W. for many years. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Tuff Home in Hills. She truly enjoyed sports and paid special attention to the Twins and the Vikings.
Grace will be lovingly remembered by her children and stepchildren, Carol (David) Farrar of Jasper, Terry (Sandra) Severson of Rochester, Marilyn Nelson of Hills, Jean (Al) Vezey of North Pole, Alaska, Mary (Don) Hoy of Weatherby Lake, Mo., John (Barbara) Miller of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and James Miller of Bella Vista, Ark.; grandchildren and step grandchildren, David Johnson, Peter Johnson, Cathy Bryan, Amanda Severson, Denise Reed, Scott Severson, Tia Severson, Abby Moeller, Heidi Lidgett, Mark Nelson, Marie LaRock, John Michener, Robert Michener, Leslie Graham, and Betsy Dion; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Eva Bol; three husbands, Bern Severson, Harold Sather and Harold Miller; son, Robert Severson; three brothers, Raymond, Simon, and Fred Bol; two sisters-in-law, Helen Bol and Better Bol; and son-in-law, Duane Nelson.
Memorials are preferred to the Tuff Home and Bethlehem Lutheran Church, both in Hills, Minn.