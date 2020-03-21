Mary Elizabeth Graddy, 82, passed away on March 16, 2020. Mary died of natural causes.
Mary was born in Omaha, Neb., on July 24, 1937, to Edward and Mildred Henkel. Raised in Omaha, Mary graduated from the University of Nebraska Omaha in elementary education and worked as a teacher after graduation.
Mary and husband of 62 years, James, moved to Rochester in 1965. Mary worked at the Patient's Library at Rochester Methodist for many years and had a lifelong love of literature and the people she encountered in her work. Mary also enjoyed collecting miniatures and antiques. Mary was one of the first women racquetball players in Rochester and the family followed in her path.
Mary is survived by her husband, James; children, Laura Jerde (Steven), Ed (Wanda Hodge), and David (Sue); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Laura Vander Meer of Le Mars, Iowa; and brother, William Henkel of Venice, Fla. She is preceded in death by her parents and a grandson.
A family Memorial Service is planned for a later date.