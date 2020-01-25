Mary Jean Wright, 83, of Chatfield, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield.
Mary was born on Dec. 5, 1936, in Chatfield to Isaac and Lula (Marsh) Julian. She graduated from Chatfield High School. On June 26, 1954, she married William J. Wright in Preston.
In her early years, Mary enjoyed horseback riding, riding in the buggies/wagons with Bill and roller skating. Mary always enjoyed her yard full of flowers, feeding and watching the many types of birds, raising chickens and selling eggs.
Mary enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers and going to auctions. Mary owned and operated the Silver Grill in Chatfield from 1972 to 1981. She and Bill owned and operated a trucking company for many years, and also drove school bus for many years.
Mary enjoyed time with family and friends and always had the coffee pot on for anyone who stopped by.
Mary is survived by her husband of 66 years, William; three sons, Paul (Sandy), Bill (Cindy) and Dale, all of Chatfield; two daughters, Deb (Jim) Franke of Eyota, and Tracey (Richard) Pagel of Stewartville; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, a sister and a grandson.
A Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at United Methodist Church, Chatfield, with Pastor Debra Jene Collum officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 at Riley Funeral Home in Chatfield, and one hour prior to the service at church.
