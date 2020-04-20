Mary Keefe

Mary Patricia Keefe, 87, of Chatfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Chosen Valley Care Center. Mary's loving family was at her bedside and outside her window at the time of her passing.
Mary was born Aug. 6, 1932, to Ralph and Lilah Peters in St. Charles, and shortly after Mary was born, the family moved to Chatfield. She graduated from Chatfield High School in 1950 and was Homecoming queen.
On Aug. 22, 1953, she married local farmer, Norbert Keefe, who she met at church. The couple moved to the Keefe family farm where they raised their four children. The couple were blessed to share 64 years together until Norbert's death in 2017. Although raised in the city, she loved the farm life.
Faith, family and food were Mary's passions. She loved spending time with her family, enjoyed baking and tending to her garden. Her family looked forward to her Saturday meals at the farm. Her excellent cooking and baking will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Mary was a homemaker, farm wife, local volunteer and a bookkeeper for local businesses. Mary was also deeply involved in the development of the Chosen Valley Care Center (CVCC) and a founding member of the CVCC Founders Committee.
Mary was one of a kind. The Keefe family was touched to witness the impact she had on the staff at CVCC. We know they will miss her spunk and sassy personality. The love and care they gave her was evident. The "old gray mare" has moved on to greener pastures.
Mary is survived by her children, Tom (Julie), Dan (Sue), and Mary "Betts" (Bill) Funk; her sister Carol Vehrenkamp of Rochester; brother Bob (Pam) Peters of Savage, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Teresa (Dave) Adamson, Brad Funk, Dan (Laura) Funk, Meredith (Lee) Johnson, Tera (Nate) Thomas, Kaitlyn (Tyler) Ellringer, and Kirsten Keefe; eight great-grandchildren and a ninth on the way; and several nieces and nephews. Mary is proceeded in death by her parents, Ralph and Lilah Peters, her loving husband Norb, and her son David.
A private family funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Per Mary's request, a "keg party" will be scheduled for family and friends later.
A private family funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Per Mary's request, a "keg party" will be scheduled for family and friends later.