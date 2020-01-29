Mary Lois Gingerich went peacefully to be with her Lord and join her husband of 67 years on Jan. 25, 2020, at Madonna Meadows Assisted Living, Rochester.
Mary, daughter of Jonas and Katie (Helmuth) Gingerich was born on April 28, 1931, in Kalona, Iowa. She attended grade school through 8th grade at East Lincoln Elementary and later completed her high school degree (GED) in her 60s.
On March 16, 1952, Mary married the love of her life, Clifford John Gingerich.
Mary was a beautiful seamstress, master gardener, launderer and homemaker. She was active in her church and participated with Cliff to clean their church every week for many years in preparation of Sunday services. Cliff and Mary volunteered through the MAPS RV program for 15 years serving in many states including Alaska, Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas.
She was an avid diary keeper and could solve many family questions by referring to her diary.
Her most enduring legacy will be the many lives she touched. Her primary joy was the family and friends who made her life so very rich. In her struggle with dementia, she developed a new sense of humor and acceptance of the loss of her memory. Her endearing songs and stories were precious and will remain a part of her legacy.
Those who preceded her in death include her husband, Clifford "Cliff" John Gingerich; their daughter, Janice Lucille; siblings, Moses Gingerich, Jean (Gingerich) Yoder and Duane Gingerich.
Those who look forward to seeing her again in heaven include her children, Lores (Jeff) Vlaminck, Dwight (Judy) Gingerich, Kevin (Frances) Gingerich, Helen (Curtis) Knight, and David (Christy) Gingerich, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
A memorial service and celebration of Mary's life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at Rochester Assembly with visitation one hour prior. A spring interment will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rochester Assembly Church, Madonna Meadows Senior Living, Rochester Mayo Hospice, Samaritan's Purse, or Albert Lea Youth for Christ.