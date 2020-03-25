Mary Lou Boxrud, 73, of Rochester, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Lake City Care Center.
Mary Lou was born on Jan. 13, 1947, to Ernst and Martha (Moser) Feucht in Hudson, S.D., and grew up in Lester, Iowa. She was a graduate of West Lyon High School in 1965.
She married Terry Schacht in 1965, and worked as an LPN in Rock Rapids, Iowa.
She started nursing school in Worthington. She later moved to Rochester in 1980, where she completed her nursing degree at RCTC and started working at Mayo Clinic Hospital -- Saint Marys Campus in the Respiratory ICU. As she continued to work, she finished her master's in nursing and later a degree in ministry.
In 2010, she retired from Mayo Clinic and resided at Mayo Clinic Lake City Care Center for the last six years.
Mary Lou enjoyed ballroom dancing, family gatherings, cooking for her family and helping people through difficult times. She was an active member in church and was a friend of Bill W.
She is survived by her son, Steven (Sarah) Schacht of Eden Prairie; daughter, Stacy Schacht of Rochester; four grandchildren, Nathan, Elsa, Marissa and Beck; and siblings, Dale (Jennifer) Feucht, Gary (Donna) Feucht, Laurie (Paul) Pelkola, LeAnn (Tom) Ransom, Donna Krueger, Rosella (Chuck) Venske, Lyle (Emily) Feucht and Loren Feucht. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lynn Feucht.
A private Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 27 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will be at Oakwood East Cemetery. A Celebration of Mary Lou's Life will be held later this summer, to be announced at a later date.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Boxrud family. To leave a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family suggests a memorial to Mayo Clinic in honor of Mary Lou at this website: https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC.