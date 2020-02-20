Mary Lou Hungerford, 89, of LeRoy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Wildwood Grove Assisted Living & Memory Care facility in LeRoy.
She was born on April 17, 1930, in LeRoy Township, Mower County, to Casper and Mary (Jones) Fister. She attended LeRoy High School, where she later worked in the school cafeteria.
Mary Lou was united in marriage to Louis Hungerford on March 22, 1951, in Austin, and together they resided in LeRoy on Benton Street. She had an enjoyable career at the First State Bank, where she worked until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Louie Hungerford, brothers Roger and Sidney Fister and her son Bruce.
She is survived by her daughters Paula Myran of Zumbrota, and Lana (Greg) Solomon of Las Vegas, Nevada, and her grandsons, Brett Hungerford and Tyler Myran. She also is survived by her sisters-in-law Pauline Fister and Martha Fister.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at LeRoy Lutheran Church with the Rev. Herman Bakker officiating. Spring burial will take place in the LeRoy Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
Condolences may be left at www.Hindtfuneralhomes.com
Memorials may be sent to the Hungerford family in care of the Hindt Funeral Home, P.O. Box 362 LeRoy, MN 55951.