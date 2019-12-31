Mary Lucille Kesler, age 84, of Rochester, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Cottagewood Senior Communities with her children by her side.
Mary was born on June 26, 1935, in Rochester to the late Paul and Mildred (Mahon) Adamson. She married Bill Kesler on June 14, 1958, at St. John's Catholic Church in Rochester.
Mary graduated from Lourdes High School in 1953. She was a wonderful dedicated stay-at-home mom along with providing daycare to several families and being one of the best Girl Scout leaders. Mary also sold Avon and Amway for many years. After her children were in school, she worked at Mayo Clinic for over 20 years in the Radiology Department as a desk attendant. She retired from Mayo Clinic in 1995.
Her passion was her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Catholic faith and her love for cooking. She was involved in all of her children's activities and loved spending time at the family cabin in Wisconsin. After the kids were grown, she and Bill enjoyed trips to Hawaii and Germany.
She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church for over 50 years, where she was involved with the Rosary Group and she and Bill were Hospitality Ministers.
Mary is survived by her six children, Brian (Linda) of Mantorville, Pam Sparks of Rochester, Julie Mosser of Kasson, Dan (Rosa) of Rochester, Katie (Jon) Jeckell of Silvis, Ill., and Mike (Jessie) of Rochester; 16 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; six sisters and two brothers.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents, Paul and Mildred; and her brothers, Tom, Bob, and Ron.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church with Fr. Russell Scepaniak officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Mass Friday at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Rochester Catholic Schools or St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.