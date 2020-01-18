Mary Rath, 91, of Grand Meadow, died on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Grand Meadow Healthcare Center.
Mary Katherine Arnts was born in Storm Lake, Iowa, on Nov. 11, 1928, to Bernard and Gezena (Lansink) Arnts. She attended country school as a child with her siblings. On Aug. 18, 1952, Mary was united in marriage to Michael Rath in Schaller, Iowa. In 1956, Mary and Michael moved to an 80 acre farm near Grand Meadow. Together, they wintered in Weslaco, Texas, for 19 years. Mary worked at Dayton's Department Store for about 20 years. Mary enjoyed baking, crocheting, knitting, quilting, painting and crafts. She was a member of St. Finbarr Catholic Church and its Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Neighborhood Knitting Club and Birthday Club.
Mary is survived by her children, Carol (Mike) Fritz of Rochester, Paul (Barb) Rath of Chatfield, Bob (Barb) Rath of Grand Meadow, Lori (Tim) Ryan of Rochester, and Joe Rath of Rochester; five grandchildren, Aaron Rath, Libby Rapos, Renae Peters, Tony Rath and Korey Rath; four step-grandchildren, Zac, Chase, Candice and Brent Quandt; five great-grandchildren, Kadin Tracy, Xander Rapos, Mason Rapos, Cynthia Peters and Jonathan Peters; sister, Josephine Goeser of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Eileen Arnts of Storm Lake, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Mike, in 2015, and five siblings.
Funeral Mass for Mary will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at St. Finbarr Catholic Church in Grand Meadow with Father Kevin Connolly officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at Hindt Funeral Home in Grand Meadow. Rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m.
