Mary "Rita" Priebe, 86, of Rochester, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Cottagewood Senior Communities.
Rita was born Feb. 12, 1933, in Chatfield, to parents Joseph and Arden (Wooldridge) Grubb. She grew up on a family farm outside of Chatfield. She married Harold Priebe on Nov. 4, 1950. The couple moved to Rochester in 1961 and raised their four sons.
Rita was employed by the Kahler Hotel and IBM, retiring in 1995, after a 16 year career with IBM.
Rita was known as a great cook and baker, most famous for her carrot cake and homemade bread. She hosted many family dinners and barbecues and attended countless football, baseball, basketball and soccer games for her sons and grandchildren, cheering and bouncing on the sidelines. She loved tending her flower and vegetable gardens. A beloved mother and grandmother, she touched many lives with her loving care and affection.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel Priebe of Arizona, Douglas (Brenda) Priebe of Rochester, Steven (Belinda) Priebe of Rochester, and Joseph (Danette) Priebe of Cedar Falls, Iowa; grandchildren, Jason Priebe, Jeffrey Priebe, Jaclyn Meeker, Patrick Priebe, Michael Priebe, Molly Matusiewicz, Ashley Priebe, Nicholas Priebe, Clare Roney, Sarah Sievers Rowland, Stacy Paulson, Zach Messerschmidt and Conner Messerschmidt; 25 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kay (John) Miller of Chatfield, and Holly Grubb of Rochester; and brothers, George (Kitty) Grubb and Kerby Grubb of Rochester.
She is preceded in death by her parents and spouse, Harold.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester, with Rev. Ben Loos officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Chatfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Cottagewood Senior Communities or Heartland Hospice. The amazing staff touched her life as well as our entire family with their loving care and calm guidance as we stepped through her final earthly days. "Mom, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure." ~ Your loving family.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.