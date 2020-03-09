Mary S. Stewartville,MNBell
The funeral service for Mary S. Bell, 81, of Stewartville, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the United Methodist Church in Stewartville with the Rev. Wane Souhrada officiating.
Mary died on Friday, March 6, 2020, from complications of a short illness with COPD at Mayo Clinic Rochester-Saint Marys Campus, where she had been a patient for the past three weeks.
Mary Scharlene Baugh was born on June 18, 1938, in Des Moines, Iowa, the last of 11 children, to Grover and Leora (McCoullough) Baugh. She grew up in Jefferson, Iowa, before moving as a young girl to rural Ostrander. She grew up on the farm, attended Grand Meadow schools, graduating from Grand Meadow High School in 1956.
Mary was married in June 1957 at the Grand Meadow Lutheran Church to Larry T. Glynn. Following their marriage the couple lived in Rochester where they raised their family. They were later divorced.
Mary and her children moved to Stewartville in 1973. She was employed at First National Bank in Rochester and then First National Bank in Stewartville. Mary was married on Sept. 22, 1973, at the First Baptist Church in Stewartville to Terry Bell. The couple and their blended family of eight lived in Stewartville where they have continued to make their home.
Mary was employed for more than 20 years at Caseys General Store in Stewartville until her retirement. Terry was employed for many years with concrete plants and construction in the Rochester and Stewartville area. Mr. Bell died on March 7, 2003.
Mary was a past member of the First Baptist Church in Stewartville. She enjoyed going to garage sales and antiquing, yard work, snowmobiling with Terry and watching NASCAR. Mary enjoyed visiting with the many friends she came to know while at Caseys and loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her daughter and two sons, Tim Glynn of Eagle Creek,Ore., Tammy Edge of Beaver Creek, Ore., Michael (Kelly) Glynn of Dover and son-in-law Jerry Kraetsch of Racine; five grandchildren, Niki (Andy) Moore, Tonya (Tony) Klapperick, Robert Glynn, Emily Glynn and Haley Glynn; four great- grandchildren, Easton, McKenna and Blake Klapperick and Addison Moore; many nieces and nephews; four step-chidren, Colleen Russell, Kevin (Bobbi), Kent and Rodney Bell and their children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela, her grand-daughter Heather, two husbands, Larry Glynn and Terry Bell, her parents and five sisters and five brothers.
A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10,at Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville and one hour prior to the service at the church Wednesday afternoon.
Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeal Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Mary are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.