Mary S. (Zeek) Stopinski died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Spring Hills Assisted Living in Somerset, N.J. She was 83.
Born in Spring Valley, she lived in North Brunswick, N.J., since 1958. She was a medical receptionist at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, the Robert Wood Johnson Pain Clinic in New Brunswick, N.J., and for five years for Dr. Edward VanDerschmidt in Princeton, N.J., before her retirement in 2010.
Ms. Stopinski was a Girl Scout leader with 25 years of service to the Scouts. She performed in North Brunswick Adult Drama productions through the years.
She served in the U.S. Air Force at McGuire Air Force Base from 1957 to 1958.
Surviving are three daughters, Jacquelyn Jolly and her husband Daniel of North Brunswick, Carolyn Stopinski Miller of Gettysburg, Pa., and Cherlyn Stopinski of The Netherlands; three grandsons, Ryan Jolly of Eagan, Mathew Miller, who serves in the U.S. Army in Sanford, N.C., and Daniel Miller, who serves in the U.S. Coast Guard in Ledyard, Conn.; and two great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Henry Miller.
Cremation was private. A gathering of relatives and friends will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick, N.J., with a memorial service to be held 1 p.m. at Selover Funeral Home.