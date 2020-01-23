Mrs. Maureen Helen Lawler Shillings Watson, age 77, of Harriman, Tenn., passed away Jan. 21, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman. Maureen worked as a Food Service Supervisor at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and Morgan County Correctional Complex before retiring.
She is preceded her in death by first husband, Harvey Leonard Shillings; mother and father, Helen Jandrie and Maurice Lawler; stepparents, Carl and Mikki Hain.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Watson; three children, Chris and Misty Shilling, Julie and Jeff Cunningham, and Helen and Tom Campbell; brother, Maurice and Mary Lawler; three sisters, Susan and Terry Clark, Kelly Hain, and Thressa and Mike Passe; five grandchildren, Jacob Cunningham, Brady Shillings, Madison Shilling, Hannah Campbell and Noah Campbell; and several relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman with Father Michael Sweeney officiating. Graveside services will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to be serving the Watson family.