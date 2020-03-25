Mavis Ann Higgins passed on to her Heavenly home on March 20, 2020, at 11:23 a.m., at the age of 66.
She was born in Adrian on Oct. 16, 1953, to Darrell Burton Thompson and Josephine Faye Thompson (Holub).
She is survived by her devoted husband of almost 40 years, Randy Higgins; her three boys, Matthew, John and Joshua (Amy); her eight grandchildren, Myia, Kaida, Alorah, Anabelle, Aiden, Aryana, Carrie and Grace; and her two sisters, Carol Cameron and Nancy Holder.
She faithfully served the Lord in her capacity as a loving and stern wife, mother and grandmother. She was always willing to open her home and her heart to those in need and served her church -- cleaning for service -- and her community -- working at the Minnesota Bible College.
Her compassion and welcoming spirit will be greatly missed, so will her mac and cheese.
A private service was held on Monday, March 23 at Victory Baptist Church.