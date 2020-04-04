The memorial service for Mavis J. Tollefson will be held at a later date. Once the day and time is determined, an updated obituary will be republished.
Mrs. Tollefson, age 81, of Rochester, passed away on April 1, 2020. Mavis was born on July 25, 1938, in Trempealeau, Wis., to Archie and Esther (Berg) Dahlby.
Mavis graduated from Logan High School in La Crosse, Wis. She married Arthur Martinson on July 20, 1956, and later divorced. On July 19, 1986, she married Carl Tollefson. Mavis worked in the food and catering business for several years and in the packaging department at IBM.
She enjoyed the Sweet Adelines, golfing, playing cards and dancing.
Survivors include her husband, Carl; her children, Jeffery (Kathy) Martinson, Terry (Zeeonadai) Martinson and David (Angelia) Martinson; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; her stepchildren, Daniel (Melanie Hardie) Tollefson and Tamara (Tracy) Luther; and her sister, Betty Bess. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Donald Dahlby; and her sisters, Leone Bush and Dorothy Dahlby.
A very special thank you goes out to the staff at Cottagewood for their loving and kind care of Mavis.
Memorials are preferred to the Precious is the Child Preschool of Ascension Lutheran Church.
Macken Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.