Melissa passed away surrounded by closest loved ones on March 16, 2020, at Saint Marys Hospital.
Melissa was born on Jan. 11, 1970, in Rochester. She graduated from Mayo High School and RCTC with a degree in early age child care. She lived in Rochester her entire life working as a direct support professional for many areas around Rochester. Melissa was a person always making others happy and loved caring for kids and animals.
Melissa is survived by her three children, Derek Maass, Amanda Tran-Maass and Brittany Tran-Maass; significant other, Arthur Davis; her parents, Maureen Maass and Paul Maass; her brothers, Mark Maass, Steven, Maass and Matthew Maass; and her sister, Renee Maass.
A memorial service was held on Friday, March 20. A full memorial service will be held in honor of Melissa's life at a later date.