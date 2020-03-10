Melissa May Gisselberg (Murphy), 27, of Rochester, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Cambridge, England. Melissa was born on May 7, 1992, in Rochester to Merley LaFavor.
She graduated from Mayo High School in 2010. She married her high school sweetheart, Braeden Gisselberg, on Nov. 28, 2012. The couple moved to Navarre, Fla., before they embarked on a life in the military that brought them to England, which then became Melissa's home.
Melissa enjoyed her work on the Air Force base where she became a "pillar" in the Cambridge military community. She formed many bonds, creating a special home with her loving and caring Longdon family. Melissa truly lived life to the fullest; she enjoyed traveling the world and meeting new people and faces. She loved having long chats and spending time with friends and family, especially her niece, nephews, and godson.
Melissa absolutely adored her dog, Odin; she enjoyed her private walks with him. Melissa had a beautiful voice; she was always singing. She loved to read books filled with love, adventure, and of course, magic, because she thought she really could be a wizard. She was a hopeless romantic that believed love could transcend anything, and never stopped believing in her fairy-tale ending.
Melissa is survived by her husband, Braeden Gisselberg; loving mother, Merley LaFavor; dedicated father, Larry LaFavor; grandmother, Lilia Guelas; one sister, Jennifer Murphy; two brothers, Matthew Murphy and Nick Meyers; nephews, Timothy Preap, Croix Schrimshaw, and Jaxon Murphy; her mini-me niece, Kitana Ket; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her dad, John Meyers; grandfather, Romeo Guelas; and cousin, Andrew Preap.
The funeral service for Melissa will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 13 at the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, with Rev. Jessica LaFavor officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12 in the River Park Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in Oakwood East Cemetery in Rochester.
