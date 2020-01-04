Melvin Eickhoff, 94, of Wykoff, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the Spring Valley Care Center.
Melvin John Henry Eickhoff was born July 16, 1925, in Fountain Township to Arthur and Henrietta (Stender) Eickhoff. He attended school in Wykoff until the 9th grade. Melvin enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946 during World War II. He was united in marriage to Edith Sutherland on April 3, 1945, at St. John's Parsonage. He worked as a truck driver for Cookie Schultz, Opsahl-Kavanaugh Motors from 1947 to 1949, Thompson Motors from 1949 to 1954, Leon Joyce Construction from 1954 to 1958, and Behnken Farms from 1958 to 1962. He then worked as a mechanic at Marzolf Implement from 1963 to 2003. Melvin cleaned St. John's Lutheran Church from 1981 to 2001, where he had been a member since 1964. Growing up in Minnesota, Melvin was always rooting for the Twins.
Melvin is survived by his children, David (Sandy) Eickhoff of Zumbrota, Diane (Dean) Ramaker of Racine, and Betty (Robert) Niemeyer of Wykoff; son-in-law, John Furlong of Texas; brother, Maynard Eickhoff of Milwaukee, Wis.; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Edith; a daughter, Cynthia Furlong; parents, Arthur and Etta Eickhoff; and two sisters.
Funeral services for Melvin will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wykoff with Pastor Michael Harman officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
