Melvin Carl Schmoll, 97, of rural Claremont, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 6, 1922, to Ernest and Elizabeth (Utecht) Schmoll in rural Steele County.
Melvin was united in marriage to Myrna Filley on April 15, 1953, at Grace Lutheran Church in Dodge Center. They made their home on a farm in rural Claremont for 67 years. Together they had four children.
Melvin is survived by his children, Bruce (Tarrie) Schmoll of Claremont, Deb (Doug) Stangl of Estherville, Iowa, Becky (Dave) Overholser of Eagle Lake, and Brian (Heidi) Schmoll of Dundas; honorary son, David (Heidi) Foy of Corcoran; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Peterson of Owatonna, and Adeline Schmoll of Owatonna. He is preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, William, Marvin, Leonard, Loren, and Ernest; and three sisters, Viola, Hazel and Ardis.
Due to the current travel restrictions and health guidelines, a private family memorial service was held. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center.
Blessed be his memory.