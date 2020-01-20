Michael Corcoran

Michael "Mike" Douglas Corcoran, age 63, of Stewartville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus, surrounded by his sisters and brothers.
Michael sustained severe injuries from a vehicle accident on Jan. 13, 2020, and never recovered.
A tombstone in Ireland reads "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal" -- Anonymous quote.
Michael was born in Austin on March 22, 1956, to Eugene and Elizabeth (Miller) Corcoran. Mike attended high school in both Austin and Lyle, graduating from Lyle High School in 1973. His career consisted of working as paraprofessional at Austin High School and The Boys Ranch, and was most recently employed by the Rochester Public School District. For Mike, he never had fewer than two jobs. He tended bar at several places.
His passion for animals was endless. He adored his horses. He loved being with his family at social gatherings and spending time his lifelong friends. His presence was larger than life, with a booming voice and laugh, that all can recall. His nieces and nephews were a great pride to him; he adored them.
Michael is survived by his father, Eugene C. Corcoran of Brownsdale; six siblings, Rhonda (Dean) Baldner of Austin, Lana Corcoran of Sheridan Wyo., Dennis Corcoran of Sheridan, Kellie (Dave) Shinkle of Grover, Wyo., Lynne (Kellie) Corcoran-Zubke of Sargeant and Patrick Corcoran of Austin; 14 nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth L. Corcoran.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will be 1-3:00 p.m. prior to the service Tuesday. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Owatonna at a later date.
Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.