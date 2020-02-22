Michael "Mike" Swenson

On Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, Michael (Mike) Howard Swenson, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at St. Mary's Hospital.
Mike was born on Nov. 20, 1955, in Caledonia to Stanley and Lois (Halvorson) Swenson. He was raised in Mabel and attended Mabel-Canton schools, graduating in 1973. He married Rebecca Roverud and they had four sons; they later divorced.
Mike worked as an equipment operator and foreman. He most recently worked at Michel's Pipeline Construction until his retirement. He loved hunting, fishing, playing cards and liked to joke with people.
He is survived by his father, Stanley Swenson; sons John (Kholoud) Swenson, Jeremy (Jen) Swenson, Justin (Raphael) Swenson and Joe Swenson; siblings, Dave (Julie) Swenson, Deb (Rick) Groth and Jana (Paul) Thompson; grandchildren, Isabella Swenson, Stella Swenson, Liam Swenson and Charlotte Swenson; five nieces, Paula, Sarah, Kristine, Kim and Erica; two nephews, Josh and Matt.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Swenson; maternal grandparents, Merland and Winnifred Halvorson; and paternal grandparents, John and Thelma Swenson.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. March 14 at Mabel First Lutheran Church, officiated by the Rev. Elliot Malm. Lunch will follow at Mabel American Legion Hall.
Mengis Funeral Home in Mabel will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family.