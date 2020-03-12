Michael "Mike" Jay Vesey, 67, of Rochester, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Mike was born July 5, 1952, to Milton David and Hazel (Shaw) Vesey. He attended grade school in Chatfield and later graduated from Mayo High School. Mike worked many years as a bellboy at the Arthur Hotel in Rochester.
Mike enjoyed crossword puzzles, word searches, playing pool with his father, watching MASH and Bonanza, taking annual fishing trips to Canada, making sun tea and spending time with family and friends.
Mike is survived by two sisters: Betty Holets of Wabasha, and Ruth Ann of Fountain; one brother, Everett Vesey of Rochester; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.
A memorial gathering for Mike will be from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester. Burial will take place at a later date in the Fillmore cemetery.
Memorials suggested to Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com