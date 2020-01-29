Michael Edward Richardson, age 67, of Stillwater, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, suddenly at home.
Michael was born March 6, 1952, at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester to Glenn and Gaynel (Krahn) Richardson. He graduated from Mayo High School in 1970, junior college in 1972 and from the University of Minnesota in 1976 in veterinary medicine.
Michael worked at Roseville Animal Hospital for 25 years.
In 1974, Michael married Debra Sorenson. They later divorced. In 1998, Michael married Pam Patin in Las Vegas.
Michael is survived by his wife, his parents, his brother, Robert (Donna) Richardson, three stepsons and nieces.
There will be no services per his wishes.