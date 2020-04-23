Michael Robert Radio, 98, of Rochester, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Samaritan Bethany.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio on Oct. 1, 1921, Mike was an avid athlete enjoying all sports and excelled in baseball, golf, and ping-pong. To everyone in the family and those who knew him well, he was known as the "World's Greatest Athlete" because he never missed a chance to tell that to anyone who would listen.
Mike was married to Beverly Jones, his "beautiful, blonde, blue-eyed, Irish lassie" on June 22, 1946, upon his return from serving his country in the Pacific theater during World War II. They were married for 71 years until Bev's death on May 6, 2018. They enjoyed dancing together to Big Band music until they were no longer able to hear the music or stand for any extended period of time. They always became the center of attention on the dance floor at family weddings and other celebrations. Mike and Bev were also partners in their home-based craft business for many years after Mike's retirement from IBM in 1985. Mike's woodworking included trays, bowls, picture frames, cabinets and many other wooden items. They raised five children and dedicated themselves to supporting their children in everything they chose to do growing up and as adults. Mike was a man of deep faith and actively supported St. Pius X Catholic Church for many years as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Council Member, and generous contributor.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Antoinette Radio, and by his sister, Betty Lasco. He and Bev are survived by their five children, Suzanne (David) Finkelstein, Bill (Deb) Radio, Peggy Radio, Nancy (Bernie) Matzek and Kathy (Donnie) Gibson. They are also survived by 11 grandchildren and many more great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Mass for Michael will be privately held in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery Rochester. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Mayo Clinic Department of Research for Macular Degeneration or for Dementia and Alzheimer's research. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.