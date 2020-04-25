Michael J. Walter, 70, of La Crescent, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System -- La Crosse.
Mike was born in La Crosse, Wis., on June 8, 1949, to Vernon and Rita (Bezpaletz) Walter. He graduated from St. John's School for the Deaf in St. Francis, Wis., and then became a supervisor there. He had also worked at Camp Mark Seven-St. Rita's School for the Deaf in Cincinnati. Mike was the primary caretaker for his parents for almost 30 years, and also worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Woodman's, and was active in the Deaf Club in La Crosse.
He is survived by a brother, James (Joan); two sisters, Jean (Ron) Farmer and Peggy; nieces and nephews, Jessica and Joellen Walter, Kevin (Heather) Farmer, Greg Farmer, Brice Christianson, Jill (Chris) Allen, and Kim Christianson; great-nieces and great-nephews, Wyatt and Levi Farmer and Emerson, Nola, and Cora Allen. He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Brent Farmer.
Due to current social gathering restrictions, a celebration for Mike will be held at a later date. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent are assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.