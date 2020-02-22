Monica K. Schliep, age 55, passed away on Feb. 15, after a courageous 8-month struggle with pancreatic cancer.
Monica was born in Minneapolis to Jerry and Barbara Schliep in 1964, spending most of her childhood and adolescence in Rochester, where her parents opened and operated Tyrol Ski and Sports. Monica was well known for her athletic gifts, having won many high school state championships in track, cross-country, and tennis and advancing several years to the Junior Olympics in alpine ski racing.
Monica received her B.S. degree in Health Education from the University of Utah and her M.S. degree in Physical Education from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She spent her adulthood committed to teaching seventh- and eighth-grade students health and coaching track, cross-country, tennis, and Nordic skiing to adolescents and young adults. She also found time to serve in the Peace Corps in Jamaica for two years.
Monica will be remembered as a lover of all sentient beings, including the many dogs -young and old-that she rescued and cared for. Her friends and family loved her for her good humor, her modesty, her concern for others, her passion for physical pursuits, and her all-around good nature. As a long-time practitioner of Zen meditation, she was a person who always lived in the present moment and seized the day.
Monica was preceded in death by her dear mother, Barbara (Babs) Schliep. She is survived by her wife, Carrie Framsted; her father, Jerry Schliep; her sisters, Kristin (Robb) Welch and Karen (Alan) Schliep; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of her life will take place 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at Assisi Heights Spirituality Center, 1001 14th Street NW, Rochester. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent to Paws and Claws Humane Society.