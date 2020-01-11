Myra "Colleen" Fishbaugher, age 91, of Harmony, passed away Jan. 8, 2020, at Gundersen Nursing Home in Harmony, where she had resided the past three years.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan 11 at Greenfield Lutheran Church in Harmony; friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services. Lindstrom Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Myra "Colleen" was born in Harmony to Clarence "Cush" and Mildred (Olson) Elton on March 24, 1928. She grew up in the area graduating from Harmony High School in 1946. She married her high school sweetheart, Raymond "Lee" Fishbaugher on Feb. 16, 1947. Colleen was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking. She was known by family as the "Cookie Grandma." Colleen enjoyed going to cattle sales with Lee. Over the years, she worked part-time at The Toggery, Amish Tours for Myron Scheevel, and at the Harmony drug store.
Colleen is survived by her husband, Lee Fishbaugher of Harmony; two daughters, Linda (Stan) Van Kekerix of Brimson, and Lyanne (Dennis) Hermel of Medford; a brother, Conway (Beth) Elton of Winona; five grandchildren, Steven (Sue) Van Kekerix, Chad (Suzanne) Van Kekerix, Deann (Barry) Nelson, Dawn (Cinar) Ketani, and Debra Hermal (friend Jason Lahr); five great-grandchildren, Jacob Van Kekerix, Jessica Van Kekerix, Raegan Nelson, Lincoln Nelson and Liam Ketani; along with several nieces and nephews.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mildred Elton; her husband, Lee's parents, Frank and Susan Fishbaugher; and Lee's sister and brother-in-law, Art and Florence Ashton.
The family would like to thank the Gunderson Nursing Home Staff and the Heartland Hospice Staff for the wonderful care they gave Colleen. The family especially appreciates everything done for her these last few months when she needed so much extra care.