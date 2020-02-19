Myrna A. DeWitz, age 84, of Rochester, died peacefully at home on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Myrna Arlene DeWitz was born March 31, 1935, in Westgate, Iowa, the daughter of Oscar and Esther (Gosse) Fink. She was a 1952 graduate of Maynard High School in Iowa. She moved to Rochester with her sister to care for her aunt. Myrna then applied at Saint Marys for a nursing aide position.
Myrna accepted the position and would soon meet her future husband, Harold DeWitz, whom she cared for at Saint Marys. It was love at first sight and Harold and Myrna were married on Nov. 25, 1954, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Westgate, Iowa. They made their home in Rochester, where they raised four children. Myrna took a leave from her position and cared for her family. She returned to Mayo and worked at the history desk and Total Joint Registry in orthopedics. She retired in November 1994.
Myrna loved her family, farm and gardening. She enjoyed watching the deer and squirrels, solitaire and playing cards with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with cooking homemade meals for her family.
She is survived by her husband, Harold DeWitz of Rochester; children, H. David Jr. (Barbara) DeWitz of Rochester, Donald (RoseAnn) DeWitz of Pine Island, Dawn (Dan) Herrick of Plainview, and Eric DeWitz of Rochester; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Andrea) DeWitz, Nicole DeWitz, Bradley Swancutt, Jessica (Jeremy) Schneider, Jacob (Alicia) DeWitz, Talon DeWitz, and Marissa DeWitz; granddaughter-in-law, Amanda Swancutt; 12 great-grandchildren, Ashley, Logan, Bailey, Scott, Charlie, Brevon, Bryson, Kailey, Kara, Elijah, Carter and Aubrey; brother, Del (Cam) Fink of Marion, Iowa; sister, Beverly (George) Skibbe of North Judson, Ind.; and many extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna (John) Zierjack; and brothers, Leslie (Marge) Fink and Loren Fink.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901. A Visitation will be held 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mayo Hospice for their loving care and kindness they provided to Myrna and family.
