Myron Bietz, 85, of Rochester, died on March 13, 2020, at his home. He was born in Bismarck, N.D., on Aug. 1, 1934, to Mabel and Albert Bietz. He married Joan Jongeward on June 18, 1961.
Myron served in the U.S. Army and taught in Bismarck, N.D., and Graceville, Minn. He taught in Rochester from 1960 to his retirement in 1993. Following retirement, he volunteered at the Channel One Food Bank and Food Shelf.
He earned a bachelor's degree from Mayville State University and a master's degree from Florida State University. He did post-graduate work at Bard College (NY), California State University-San Bernardino, Northern Colorado State University-Greeley, the University of Colorado, Duke University, the University of Minnesota, Wisconsin State University-La Crosse and Whitman College in Washington. He wrote curricula for the Minnesota and U.S. departments of education, was a fellow in the National Writing Project, and studied three times as a fellow of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jerold. He is survived by his wife, Joan; daughter, Margaret Weinkauf (Joe Paulet) of Apple Valley, Minn.; sons, Michael Bietz (Alicia) of Menomonee Falls, Wis., and Karl Bietz (Tracey) of Madison, Wis.; and six grandchildren, Erik, Nicholas, Ethan, Roy, Kiera and Jonas.
Myron cared deeply for all persons, all things of the earth, and wanted to "go gently into that good night."
He worshiped with Rochester Friends (Quakers). A meeting of remembrance will be held at a later date.
Memorials should be sent to the Channel One Food Bank and Food Shelf, Rochester Friends Meeting, or a charity of the donor's choice.