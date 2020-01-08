Myron Arden Wilke, 94, of Rochester, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Saint Marys Hospital Mayo Clinic Campus.
Myron was born on Jan. 9, 1925, to Karl and Minnie (Deno) Wilke in Dodge Center.
Myron graduated from Dodge Center High School in 1942. On June 15, 1957, he married Marian Kadlec at Pioneer Presbyterian Church in Chatfield. He worked for IBM for 30 years as a senior lab specialist.
Myron enjoyed photography, gardening, traveling, woodworking, metal machining, and building model steam engines. He was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher, usher and greeter. He was a member of IBM Quarter Century Club and IBM Alumni Club. He was also a charter member of Root River Antique Historical Power Association.
Myron is survived by his wife, Marian Wilke of Rochester; two sons, Mark (Cheryl) Wilke of Bloomington, and Brad Wilke of Randolph; and granddaughter, Christiana Wilke of Bloomington. He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Dorthy Peterson.
The family would like to thank Rev. Nathaniel Schwartz for his many visits and prayers, and also Mayo Clinic Hospice for all of the loving care they provided for Myron.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 222 Sixth Ave. SW, Rochester, with Rev. Nathaniel Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Wilke family.