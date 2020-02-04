Nancy Jean DeCoux, 62, of Owatonna, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society, Albert Lea.
She was born Jan. 10, 1958, in Albert Lea, the daughter of Sidney and Judith (Davis) Brown. Nancy graduated from Austin High School. She attended Riverland Community College to complete her education in nursing. On March 10, 1979, Nancy married William Emerick. The couple lived in Blooming Prairie for a short time before moving to Hayfield, where they raised their family.
Nancy worked as a Registered Nurse at Field Crest Care Center in Hayfield for 28 years. She completed her bachelor's degree in nursing from Augsburg College in 2001. She retired as the Director of Nursing in 2006 due to health issues but kept her license active until the end of 2019. Nancy married Larry DeCoux in 2005 and they were later divorced.
Nancy enjoyed many things in life including reading, bird watching, crossword puzzles, music and crafts. She played violin and piano and loved going to musicals. She enjoyed making wood crafts, jewelry and cards that she offered for sale. Nancy was a very giving person. She sponsored a young girl in the Philippines, donated food to the troops in Afghanistan and loved to knit hats that she donated as well. Most important in Nancy's life was her family and her faith, and don't forget how much she loved her cat, Capri, and dog, Mali!
She is survived by her children, Brian (Laura) Emerick of Delaware, Ohio, Leah Emerick of Rochester, and Alex Emerick of Dodge Center; grandchildren, Elyse and Caitlin Emerick, and Aiden Emerick; parents, Sidney and Judith Brown of Austin; sisters, Beth (Doug) Brown of South St. Paul, and Sara Sayles of Austin; brother, Steve Brown of Elysian and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one nephew.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Michaelson Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Michaelson Funeral Home with Rev. Coqui Conkey officiating. Memorials are preferred to American Diabetes Association or to the donor's choice.