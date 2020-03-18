Nick Walter Luhman was called to his heavenly home on March 12, 2020.
Born Sept. 26, 1936, in Red Wing, to Norbert and Helen (Buck) Luhman, Nick was baptized Oct. 18 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hay Creek. He was confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Goodhue, by Rev. Carl Mischke.
Following graduation from Goodhue High School in 1955, Nick began crop and livestock farming. He was the 1955 National Junior Sheep Shearing Champion and especially enjoyed raising sheep and beef cattle. Nick served in the U.S. army from 1959-1960. On August 5, 1961, Nick was united in marriage to Marilyn Dankers at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. This union was blessed with five children.
Nick's hobbies included attending auctions and collecting John Deere toys. Nick continued to enjoy farming as long as he was physically able. He very much cherished visits from his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn of Goodhue; son, Mark Luhman of Red Wing; daughters, Debra (Eric) Hammond of Plymouth, Fay (Michael) Nelson of New Glarus, Wis., Grace (Charlie) Poncelet of Goodhue, and Val (Paul) Aarsvold of Plainview; 15 grandchildren, John and David Hammond, Matthew Lundberg, Mike, Adam, and Thomas Nelson, Kyle (Elia), Jesse, Melissa, and Mary Poncelet, P.J. (Melanie), Nick, Lafe, Julia, and Jessica Aarsvold; and one great-grandchild, Ayven Poncelet; brother, David (Ruth) Luhman, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles.
Per his family's wishes, a private family funeral service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church with Pastor Martin Weigand officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Goodhue. Memorials may be given to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, the Minnesota FFA Foundation, or a charitable organization of the donor's choice. Lundberg Funeral Home of Cannon Falls is assisting the family. Online condolences are welcome at www.LundbergFuneral.com.
"My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me. I give them eternal life, and they will never perish, and no one is able to snatch them out of My hand." (John 10: 27-28)