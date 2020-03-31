Nicole Suzanne "Niki" Seabright, age 45, of Eagan, who is formerly from Rochester, Minn., and Birmingham, Mich., lost her courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home with family by her side. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was born in 1974 in Spring Valley.
Niki is preceded in death by her father, David Bredeson. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Ryan Seabright (college sweethearts that married in 2000); her children, Tyler (16) and Zachary (13); mother, Donna (Thomas) Gauthier; brothers, Chad, Cory and Matt (Heidi) Bredeson; stepsisters, Lori (Phil) Melhorn and Diane (Greg) Osland; stepbrother, Michael (Stacy) Gauthier; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Niki was raised in Leroy and Rochester. She graduated in 1992 from John Marshall High School in Rochester and graduated from Minnesota Riverland Technical College (Human Services) in 1995. She dedicated her life to working with children with disabilities. She was a special education paraprofessional at Mendota Elementary School in Mendota Heights. Niki also loved to volunteer and was a former PTA President, as well as Cubmaster and Den Leader for Cub Scouts. She LOVED flamingos. She also loved her many friends and her students. Niki was always willing to help anyone at any time; she was giving, selfless, and generous. She loved being a godmother and organizing as well.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, there will be a small private service at noon on Thursday, April 2 which can be viewed online at the Klecatsky & Sons Facebook page. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.