Nona Aline Mihm, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Dec. 25, 2019, at Seasons Hospice.
Nona was born Feb. 4, 1936, to Welma and Winfield Tabor. Following her graduation from Rochester High School, she became a stay-at-home mother for her two children. Later, she would become involved in real estate and eventually became owner and broker of Higgin's Real Estate in Rochester. She also held multiple positions at AT&T, IBM Rochester and Western Digital as well as State Farm Insurance of Cresco, Iowa.
Following her retirement, she enjoyed time raising flowers and caring for her home on the farm with her late husband, Alvin Mihm.
Nona is survived by her son, Ted Jensen (Cindy) of Rochester; stepson, Larry Mihm (Rita) of Oronoco; four grandchildren, Melissa Saunders (Andrew) of Rochester, Shane Jensen (Ellie Jelsing) of Minneapolis, Joshua Kastner of Zumbro Falls, and Tyler Aarsvold of Ostrander; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie Smith of Renton, Wash., and Idell Mcgourin of Las Vegas; and brother, Maurice Tabor of Branson, Mo.
Nona was preceded in death by her parents, Welma and Winfield Tabor; daughter, Vikki Aarsvold; and husband, Alvin Mihm.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester.
Memorials can be directed to Season Hospice of Rochester.