A memorial service for Norman H. Weist, 95, of Rochester, will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 9 at Grace Lutheran Church in Rochester. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial of his cremated remains will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens.
Norman Henry Weist was born on Jan. 16, 1925, in New Hartford Township to Max and Ella (Rodenberg) Weist. He died on Feb. 26, 2020, at River Bend Assisted Living Center.
Norman completed two years of college at the University of Minnesota and served as a pilot in the Army Air Force. He started with the Rochester Fire Department in August 1947. He was named assistant chief in 1959 and retired in 1982. On Dec. 5, 1948, he married Doris E. Taylor in Tipton, Iowa. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and golfing. He coached Little League Baseball for a number of years and worked part-time as a carpenter.
Survivors include his daughter, Janet Weist (Kenneth Eddy) of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and his sons, Greg Weist of Blue Grass, Iowa and Keith Weist of New Hope; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Steven, one brother and one sister.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church.
Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Weist family.