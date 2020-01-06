Norris Bjorngaard, 84, died on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at his home.
Norris was born to Peder and Selma (Veiseth) Bjorngaard in Roscoe Township. He graduated from Wanamingo High School and went on to graduate from St. Olaf College in 1957. After college, he went to work for IBM. While employed, he enlisted and was a sharpshooter in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves from 1958 to 1964.
Norris married Eileen Johnstone on July 18, 1959. They lived in Rochester before moving to Zumbrota in 1966. He was a member of the Zumbrota Lions Club and served on the Zumbrota School Board.
Norrie enjoyed his farm, bowling, watching 4-H, FFA and sporting activities of his children and grandchildren. He especially liked to follow the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Gophers football.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen; children Michelle (Steve) Sandeen, Susan Ecker (Dennis Klindworth), and David Bjorngaard (Sean Tryder); grandchildren Rachel Ecker, Lisa Ecker (Johnathan Mielke), Ann and Mary Sandeen.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Mahn Family Funeral Home in Zumbrota. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan.8, at United Redeemer Lutheran Church in Zumbrota with visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Parkinson’s Foundation, Goodhue County Fair Board or United Redeemer Lutheran Church.