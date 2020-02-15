Odean "Gunn" C. Erickson, beloved husband of Catherine "Cappy" M. Erickson, died on Jan. 1, 2020.
Gunn was born in Minneapolis on Aug. 27, 1926, to Odin and Mabel Erickson. His family moved to Rochester when he was just a few years old. He grew up and resided in Rochester until retirement. Gunn was a 1944 graduate of Rochester High School. He met his wife of 71 years, Cappy, when they were both 15.
Gunn joined the U.S. Navy shortly after his high school graduation. He was completing his flight training program when WWII ended. Upon completing his military service, he entered the University of Minnesota business school and graduated with a BA in accounting. He married Cappy shortly after graduation in 1948. He then earned his CPA certificate while working in partnership with his father for three years in their Rochester public accounting firm. Gunn then joined the Accounting Section at Mayo Clinic in 1952, where he worked for 34 years and retired as the Controller of the Mayo Foundation in 1986.
Gunn and Cappy were long time members of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Rochester. After retirement, Gunn and Cappy moved to Venice, Fla., spending 20 active years engaged in that community. They joined the UU church in Venice and made many close friends over that time period. They moved back to the Twin Cities in 2006 to be close to their five sons and their families.
Gunn was a strong believer in volunteer service. He gave regular time throughout his working career and well into retirement to such organizations as the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, United Way, the Boy Scouts (Gamehaven Council - Rochester), and the UU church. Gunn's interests and passions included fishing, golf, photography, computers and reading. He enjoyed his many annual fishing trips to Lake Winnibigoshish in northern Minnesota with his growing family and then spent many summers there with Cappy after his retirement. Gunn followed international current events and U.S. politics closely. He always enjoyed discussions on those topics as well as discussing the philosophy of life and living. He approached life in a thoughtful and fully engaged manner. He was a devoted husband and father.
Gunn was preceded in death by his beloved wife and by his brother, Eric Erickson. He is survived by his two sisters, Maryann (Erickson) Hovan, Sun City, Ariz., and Judy (Erickson) Peterson, Middleburg, Fla.; his sons, Peter (Jan), Gunnar (Susan), Chris (Nancy), Jason (Debbie) and Ford (Lisa); eight grandchildren, Thor, Kate, Jens, Eleanor, Shane, Jill, Kai and Cody; and five great-grandchildren. The family extends its gratitude to all the caring, committed nurses and health care providers at St. Andrew's Village, Johanna Shores and Intrepid Hospice.
A memorial service will be held May 31 at the Unitarian Universalist Church in White Bear Lake, 328 Maple St., Mahtomedi, Minn. Visitation will be 2 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. with coffee and snacks to follow. Interment will be in Rochester. Gunn would appreciate any memorials be directed toward your local United Way, Intrepid Hospice in Roseville or to your favorite nonprofit.