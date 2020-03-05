Orvin E. Skovbroten, age 94, of Zumbrota, died on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the St. Crispin Living Community in Red Wing. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 9 at Lands Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. Burial will be in the Zumbrota Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.
Orvin Edward Skovbroten was born on June 25, 1925, in Warsaw Township, Goodhue County to Alfred G. and Theresa G. (Urevig) Skovbroten. He grew up in rural Dennison and attended country school and Northfield High School through the 11th grade.
On Sept. 13, 1943, Orvin entered the United States Navy. He served during World War II and was honorably discharged on April 8, 1946. After his discharge, Orvin took a job in a steel mill in Illinois.
On Nov. 26, 1948, he married Lorraine Grimm at Lands Lutheran Church. They made their home in several communities before making Zumbrota their home. Orvin did factory work for several different companies.
Orvin enjoyed wood carving, caning chairs, creating and building gadgets, doing jigsaw puzzles, camping, fishing and spending time with grandchildren. Orvin was an active member of Lands Lutheran Church and in his younger years was active in Boy Scouts.
Orvin is survived by his children, Paul (Linda) Skovbroten of Rochester, Ann (Jerry) Born of Red Wing, Kristine Whipple of Rochester and Kathy Skovbroten of Zumbrota; grandchildren, Shawna (Chad) Peterson, Carrie (Derrick) Madsen, Jennifer (Justin) Hoffman, Sara (Todd) Winkels, Angela (John) Beaudion, Jeminda Whipple and Jared (Nicole) Skovbroten; great-grandchildren, Taylor Winkels, Grant Peterson, Olivia Peterson, Morgan Winkels, Kalie Evers, Clarra Beaudion, Adelyn Hoffman, Roseabelle Skovbroten and Ella Hoffman; sister, Arleen (David) Erickson of Rochester; and many nieces and nephews.
Orvin was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine, and niece, Brenda (Post) Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Arrangements are with the Mahn Family Funeral Home - Larson Chapel in Zumbrota.