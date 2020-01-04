Ovedia "Pat" Ione Bakken, age 84, of Wykoff, died at Grand Meadow Senior Living, where she was residing.
She was born March 2, 1935, to Casper and Cora (Wead) Bremseth in Fountain. Ovedia grew up in rural southeastern Minnesota as the youngest of 17 children and attended country school in Grand Meadow.
Ovedia met Alfred (Everett) Bakken in 1953, at the Pla-Mor Ballroom in Rochester. The two were united in marriage on Oct. 28, 1955. Ovedia and Alfred spent most of their years in the Chatfield and Wykoff area. Many years were spent dancing together at the local firemen's dances, weddings, or anywhere they could find a good polka.
Ovedia never doubted her purpose, that God put her on this earth to clean. She spent many years cleaning homes and businesses in Spring Valley and Rochester. Making many good friends along the way. Al and Pat left their mark on the world -- wallpapering and painting together as A&P Decorating. Ovedia served her church in various ways including Sunday school teaching, church council and church custodian. She was always looking for the opportunity to help whoever needed it throughout her life. Ovedia truly was the "garage sale" queen knowing just how to set up an eye-catching sale. Lines would start early trying to be first in the door for all the treasures. Many a friend and family member enjoyed a cup of coffee and a piece of pie at her kitchen table.
Ovedia is survived by her children, Pamela (Brian) Walton of Sioux Falls, Richard (Jennee) Bakken of Chatfield, LuAnn (Jerry) Klevan of Spring Valley, Rebecca (Curt) Knoepke of Mantorville, and Jennifer (Charlie) McCurdy of Wykoff; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, five sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law and many many nieces and nephews.
Ovedia was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 10 sisters and six brothers.
Memorial services will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spring Valley with Pastor Kay Wold officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
