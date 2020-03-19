Patricia Mary Dallavalle, 91, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020, at Madonna Meadows Assisted Living.
Pat Haviland was born on Sept. 23, 1928, in Milwaukee, Wis., to John and Martha (Rogaczewski) Haviland. She was the second of four children, the daughter of a tool-and-die maker and a homemaker. Following high school graduation in 1946, she attended Milwaukee State Teachers College, obtaining a bachelor's degree in math education.
Pat taught for five years in Waukegan, Ill., where she met Arthist "Art" Dallavalle. They were married on Dec. 27, 1954, in Milwaukee, Wis. The couple relocated several times to support Art's career with IBM before settling in Rochester in 1969. Together, they raised four children. Pat was a member of Pax Christi Catholic Church for many years and as a homemaker, was very devoted to her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Art; her parents; her brother, John; and her sister, Mary Jane.
She is survived by her brother, Dick (Joan) Haviland of Honeoye Falls, N.Y.; her children: Janet (Don) Schlosnagle of Rochester, granddaughters Laura (Tino Giese) and Emily (Alex Herrup-Morse); Nancy Dallavalle (Rob Wething) of Fairfield, Conn., grandchildren Hilary, Madeleine, Thomas, and Margaret; James Dallavalle of Houston, Texas; and Barbara Dallavalle (Paul Gunsch) of Rochester, grandsons Andrew and Benjamin. Pat will be most remembered for her dedication to the education and development of her children and grandchildren.
The Funeral Mass for Pat will be held privately. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery East of Rochester.
Memorials are preferred to the Mayo Clinic Hospice Program.
