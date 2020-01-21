Patricia Ann Day, age 87, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother passed away peacefully at her home in Rochester on Sunday, Jan. 19 surrounded by her loving family.
Patricia "Pat" was born on Dec. 2, 1932, in Rochester to Claude and Marian (Lampman) McQuillan. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1950. On Aug. 23, 1951, Patricia was united in marriage to the love of her life, Dewey Day. Together, they raised their five children in Rochester and the Lake Zumbro area.
Patricia was an all-star mother who enjoyed being a homemaker that cared for and loved her children. While the kids were growing up, she would attend all of their youth hockey, boxing, baseball and football practices and events. All of her children consider Pat to be their best friend.
In addition to raising her family, Pat also very much treasured the companionship and friendships that she made throughout the years while working at Massey's Department Store, IBM Cafeteria and Fisherman's Inn. She has many fond memories of her friends from Lake Zumbro and those she grew close to at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Mazeppa. She partnered with her husband on several adventures throughout the years from politics, restaurant ownership and numerous real estate renovations.
Patricia and Dewey enjoyed taking adventures in their motorhome. They often traveled to the North Shore and Mille Lacs Lake and especially cherished wintering for over 20 years in the Texas Rio Grande Valley. Pat spoke affectionately of her friendships made over the years at Victoria Palms in Donna, Texas.
She had a passion for music and frequently attended the weekly Riverside Concerts with her husband and country western music festivals with her daughter. Pat had a passion and a talented gift of refinishing beautiful furniture and restoring old homes. Patricia and Dewey also had a longstanding 50-year tradition of attending the Minnesota State Fair along with going to numerous local festivals throughout the summer months. Patricia's additional favorite past-times include daily crossword puzzles, reading a good mystery novel, playing games and cards, riding horses with her daughter, bowling with her friends from Rochester and Mazeppa and fishing with her husband.
Patricia's bright smile brought warmth and comfort wherever she went. She adored her family and treasured family gatherings. Patricia was known for her famous coconut frosted birthday cakes and always made her children and grandchildren feel extra special. Patricia carried herself with class and grace and her kind and loving demeanor was contagious.
Patricia is survived by her husband and best friend of 68 years, Dewey Day, and her children, Cynthia (Gary) Friedt, Michael (Sharon) Day, Patrick Day, James (Trisha) Day and Sara (Kevin) LaCasse. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Christopher, Tiffini, Joshua, Seth, Noah, Vanessa, Ashley, Jessica, Kristina and Allison. Great-grandchildren include: Makayla, Logan, Zoey, Zachary, Josiah, Eli, Addison, Bennett, Zachary, Evan, Teagan, and Liam.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Marian McQuillan, and her sister, Sandy Hunter.
Pat's family would like to express a special thank you to Sara and Char and the Mayo Hospice team and also Kayla and Mayo Care Transition team.
The funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Rev. Russell Scepaniak officiating. The visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.