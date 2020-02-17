"Where there is love, there is life." - Ghandi
Her life was full and her love was mighty. Patricia Jane (Malchow) Hein died on Feb. 13, 2020, from the exhaustive effects of Alzheimer's. She lived a remarkable life as a mother, nurse, writer, worker and lover of children. She leaves family and friends who are so grateful for her powerful love.
Patricia was born on March 2, 1936, in Wilder, Minn., and attended Windom High School and then Hamline University to earn her nursing degree. She later received her master's degree in Health Care Administration. Patricia married Robert Hein in 1957. They raised four children in and around the Twin Cities area. They later divorced while continuing to raise their children and grandchildren together.
She lived the 12-step program for well over 40 years and mentored scores of people working on their sobriety.
Pat worked as a nurse from age 21 to 65. This was her calling. The majority of her career was spent at Methodist Hospital/Park Nicollet in St. Louis Park and St. Mary's Treatment Center in Minneapolis. She was a nurse manager in the area of addiction care. Eventually she worked as a consultant and traveled the country opening new treatment centers. The traveling ended when the grandchildren began. No title meant more to her than "Grandma Pat." Fittingly, she ended her career creating and coordinating free clinics serving the uninsured or underinsured.
Pat was active in her church. Her faith was graceful and palpable. If there was a mission or a project that involved helping children, families or weary people, she would show up and roll up her sleeves. We are proud of her and feel her presence still.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Byron Malchow. She is survived by her brother, Doug Malchow, and her sister, Judy (Robert) Schultz; four children, David (Melissa) Hein, Marjorie (Jay) Brodersen, Jennifer (Chris) Hazelton and Sara (Mike) Carlson; seven beloved grandchildren, Alex and Toni Carlson, Hannah and Daniel Brodersen, Jessica, Paige and Morgan Hazelton; and treasured nieces and nephews.
We will be forever grateful for the loving care provided to Mom at Madonna Meadows Living Community.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester, with Rev. Elizabeth Macaulay officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to CUMC Thrive Child Care Scholarship Fund, 400 Fifth Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55901.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.