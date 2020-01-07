Patricia "Pat" Ann (Cooper) Quill, 85, of Lake City, died on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Bluffs of Lake City of natural causes and surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the First Lutheran Church of Lake City. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with service at 11 a.m. and a luncheon will follow.
Patricia was born on Sept. 10, 1934, to John and Myrtle (Dahlberg) Cooper in Rochester. She graduated from Rochester High School and attended the University of Minnesota, where she joined Alpha Xi Delta and met her husband, Harold Quill, from Hayfield.
The couple married in 1957 and moved to Bettendorf, Iowa and later Rock Island, Ill., of the Quad Cities, where they started their family and Hal began his lifetime career at RSM (formerly McGladrey & Pullen). Pat loved people and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Junior League, PEO, AAUW, and the VNA (Visiting Nurses Association). She enjoyed sewing, her quilting group and boating on the Mississippi River with friends and family.
As her children began to leave the nest, Patricia returned to college and graduated with a BA from Mary Crest College in Davenport, Iowa in 1977. Patricia had a heart for the displaced people seeking refuge from the Vietnam War. As a volunteer for Catholic Social Services, she taught English and assisted numerous Hmong and Vietnamese families relocate to the U.S. Pat loved her students and provided financial sponsorships to a number of families to expedite their U.S. citizenship. Through these experiences, she became interested in travel and later became a travel agent.
In 1986, Hal's work relocated the couple to Charlotte, N.C., where Pat engaged herself in volunteer work at Trinity Presbyterian Church, playing bridge, quilting, sewing, swimming at the Y, and educational travel. To maintain their connection to their family in Minnesota, Hal and Pat purchased a summer residence at Pepin Lodge in 1986 and divided their time between Lake City, Minn., and Charlotte, N.C.
It is said, "Behind every good man, is a good woman" and this was true of Pat. In 2017, Patricia was honored when she accepted her husband's posthumous induction to the RSM Hall of Fame. An award that not only honored Hal's contribution to the success of the firm but also did not let Patricia's sacrifices and contributions go unnoticed.
Patricia is survived by her two sisters, Marilyn Dee Kothenbeutal of Louiseville, Colo., and Christine Lagarde Cooper of Ashland, Wis.; and her three children: daughter, Monica Kusakabe Quill and her two sons, Kei and Gen Kusakabe, her son, Matthew Harold Quill and his children, Thomas, Victoria, Henry and Margreta Quill, and daughter, Martha Sara McDade and her two children, Conor and Katherine McDade. She is preceded in death by her parents; Harold Quill (her husband of 46 years); and her dear sweet partner, Ken Hastings of Lake City.
