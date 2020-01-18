Patricia "Putts" Lois Winkels Pratt, 72, of Dodgeville, Wis., formerly of Brooklyn Center, returned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, after a long battle with Corticobasal Degeneration.
She was born on July 11, 1948, in Rochester to parents, John and Mary (McCormick) Winkels.
Patricia enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, trying out new restaurants, and making her own lotion and soaps. She dedicated her life to helping others and will be missed by many.
Patricia is survived by her two loving daughters, Teresa Stodolka of Avon, and Michelle (Mark) Bender of Ridgeway, Wis.; six grandchildren, Grace, Wil, Madi, Luke, Ben and Bailey; her brothers, John "Jack" (Sheila) Winkels of Rochester, Richard (Jill) Winkels of Stewartville, Stephen Winkels of Minneapolis, Timothy (Robin) Winkels of Rochester, and Gregory Winkels of Rochester; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, William "Dean" Winkels, and her sister, Nancy Winkels.
The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the chapel.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.