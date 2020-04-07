Patrick Edmund Davis, age 69, left this crazy world on March 30, 2020; his family was by his side, both physically and in spirit.
Pat was born April 20, 1950, in Inglewood, Calif., to his father, Everett, and mother, Jerrie (Thompson) Davis. He grew up during the 1960s, in the San Francisco Bay Area, where the counterculture "Flower Children" were born.
Pat and his brother, Dan, both embraced music at a young age, starting with banjo lessons by none other than Mr. Jerry Garcia. Pat continued his musical career, throughout his whole life, being in a number of bands with varying degrees of success. One of the most successful bands, "Ambush" was established with his good friend, Tom Crain, in the mid-1970s, in California.
During this time, Pat built a family and moved around the U.S., while employed by IBM, where he finally solidified his roots in Minnesota in 1991. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary Ann; favorite daughter, Danielle (Derrick) Malone; Irish triplets: Shaun (Kadi), Casey (Sammie) and Andy (Scott) Davis; four grandsons, Liam, Greyson, Hudson and Aidrick; granddaughter, Lennon; step granddaughter, Samantha (Jarryd) Eaker; one step great-grandson, Emmett Eaker; and father-in-law, Robert Fickle. Pat is preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Jerrie; his brother, Dan; two older twin brothers; his mother-in-law, Marge; and brother-in-law, Bob.
Pat truly loved his family and he lived to tell stories of his life. He was very proud of his mother who happened to share a dressing room with Judy Garland in the 1930s.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be "A Celebration of Life" at a later date; details will be provided when available.